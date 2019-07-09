Ireland miss out on latest chance to gain place for Tokyo Olympics

Finn Lynch has another lacklustre day at Laser World Championship in Sakaiminato

Ireland’s Finn Lynch: he finishing 40th overall in the 52-boat Gold fleet in Sakaiminato, Japan. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

Ireland’s Finn Lynch: he finishing 40th overall in the 52-boat Gold fleet in Sakaiminato, Japan. Photograph: David Branigan/Oceansport

 

In a disappointing outcome to the Laser World Championship in Sakaiminato, Japan, Ireland failed to gain a place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics following another lacklustre day by the lead Irish contender, Finn Lynch from Carlow.

Finishing 40th overall in the 52-boat Gold fleet, Lynch had a better result in Aarhus, Denmark, last summer at the World Sailing Championships when the first 14 nation places were awarded. Five more nations won places in Japan this week, but Lynch’s result was six nations shy of achieving the qualification.

A further two places will be awarded to European nations next April at the World Cup of Sailing event in Genoa, Italy.

The series was won by Australia’s Tom Burton, who followed the fleet around the course in the final race and the only leader assured of a podium result, with no fewer than three tied places in the top 10 for the 12th and final race.

Australia, New Zealand and Britain dominated the top 10, along with a finisher from France and Germany apiece.

Irish Sailing will undertake a detailed review of the event ahead of next month’s test event at the Tokyo regatta venue.

In addition to Lynch as the Rio 2016 veteran on the men’s squad, Ewan McMahon placed 51st overall, with his Gold fleet performance a highlight of his emerging programme.

Liam Glynn ended in 95th overall in the Silver fleet, a step-up from his previous form in the Bronze for the lower-third competitors.

davidbranigan@mailbox.org

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.