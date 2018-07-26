Ireland make history as they reach World Cup quarter-finals

Ireland 1 India 0

Anna O’Flanagan’s 64th international goal sent Irish hockey into delirium as they became the first side to reach the World Cup quarter-finals in London.

It was backs to the wall throughout in a far less polished performance than Saturday’s victory over the US but Graham Shaw and his side will scarcely care.

They go through from a Pool B featuring three top 10 ranked sides – including the Olympic gold medalists – with a game to spare with the fans now checking flights for next Thursday.

The start was far nervier than Saturday’s tie against the US, India bursting out of the blocks with Rani Rampal dictating things. Errors under pressure around the back were frequent and it required some swift running off the line from O’Flanagan to charge down a dangerous corner chance.

And yet, out of not much, the Green Army nicked a corner from Katie Mullan’s burrowing around the flick spot, digging out the ball onto a foot. Shirley McCay applied the pace from the set piece and O’Flanagan’s touch took the ball into the top corner, 1-0 after 13 minutes. It was her 64th international goal, one off the record Irish total.

India kept coming, though, with two further corner shots causing heart flutters, Hannah Matthews brilliantly tipping around the post while Ayeisha McFerran coolly dealt with a volley of shots, retaining the fragile lead into the break.

The third quarter provided more of the same, scramble defence required time and again as India ran up the set-piece count but found it hard for their shots to reach the goalkeeper.

It got more ragged in the closing quarter as the likes of Shirley McCay and Ali Meeke got stuck in while Yvonne O’Byrne put in the block of the game from the seventh set piece as the game ticked into the last five minutes.

Vandana Katariya was clean through and was blocked by McFerran once more but they played out the last two minutes smartly, holding the ball to ease the tension, the final whistle leading to an explosion of elation in the stands.

India: Savita, G Kaur, D Ekka. Monika, Deepika, N Toppo, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, S Lakra, R Rampal, L Minz

Subs: Navjot Kaur, R Khokhar, N Pradhan, V Katariya, Udita, N Goyal, R Etimarpu

Ireland: A McFerran, Z Wilson, H Matthews, R Upton, S McCay, G Pinder. L Colvin, C Watkins, N Evans, K Mullan, A O’Flanagan

Subs: Y O’Byrne, M Frazer, L Tice, N Daly, D Duke, A Meeke, G O’Flanagan

Umpires: C de la Fuente, S Wilson