Ireland lose out to Scotland in first match since September 2019

Ireland’s first match since September 2019 ended in defeat following an 11-run loss in the opener of their four-match Women’s T20 international series against Scotland.

All-rounder Katie McGill led the tourists to victory in Belfast, top-scoring with 20 from 22 balls before following up with three wickets.

Almost two years on from his appointment, Ireland coach Ed Joyce was taking charge of the team for the first time, with spectators permitted to attend following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Scotland elected to bat first at Stormont and — spearheaded by McGill — managed 87 for nine.

Celeste Raack took three wickets for Ireland, while debutant spinner Ava Canning claimed the first dismissal of her international career by removing Scottish opener Becky Glen for three.

Despite chasing a modest total, Ireland struggled to remain on track and were left needing 23 runs from the final two overs to win.

Leah Paul, batting at number eight, offered some resistance with 18 from 21 deliveries, before she was run out by visiting captain Kathryn Bryce on the third ball of the final over to confirm Scotland’s 1-0 series lead.

In addition to McGill’s three wickets, Bryce and Katherine Fraser chipped in with two apiece.

Play will resume on Tuesday at the same venue, with the series now being contested across four consecutive days after rain on Sunday caused the opening match to be pushed back a day and the schedule to be revised.