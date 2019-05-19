Ireland junior crew secure European silver in Germany

Ireland secured a silver medal at the European Junior Rowing Championships in Essen, Germany on Sunday.

The Ireland and German junior coxed fours produced a thrilling finish after they had punched it out through the race, with Germany marginally ahead coming into the final 200 metres.

Ireland sprinted, only to fall short by three tenths of a second. Turkey took bronze.

The Ireland crew, coxed by Leah O’Regan, is made up of Matt Gallagher, James O’Donovan, Jack Dorney and John Kearney. They are a racy unit which impressed in trials and have been pre-selected to wear the green at the World Junior Championships in Tokyo in August.

EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Essen, Germany

Men’s Junior Four, coxed – A Final:

1 Germany 6:19.88, 2 Ireland (M Gallagher, J O’Donovan, J Dorney, J Kearney; cox: L O’Regan) 6:20.18, 3 Turkey 6:22.12.