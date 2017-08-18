Ireland face stern test to retain status at European Championships

Graham Shaw’s side open campaign against England in Amsterdam on Saturday

Mary Hannigan

Ali Meeke of Loreto has been called up to the Ireland squad for the European Championships in Amsterdam. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Ali Meeke of Loreto has been called up to the Ireland squad for the European Championships in Amsterdam. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Less than a month after completing their World League semi-final campaign in Johannesburg, where they finished seventh out of the 10 competing nations, Ireland face a similarly testing challenge at the European Championships in Amsterdam which open on Saturday for Graham Shaw’s side with a pool game against England.

This time Ireland are ranked sixth out of the eight contenders, a position they need to hold if they are to retain the top-flight status they achieved two years ago in Prague when they won promotion from the Eurohockey Nations Challenge.

While they will expect to get the better of Scotland in their second pool game on Sunday, England and Germany, who they meet on Tuesday, are the tournament’s second and third seeds respectively and firm favourites to reach the semi-finals. Ireland, though, gave both teams a run for their money in South Africa, the Germans only snatching a draw with a last-minute equaliser, while they lost just 3-2 to the English.

Sixteen of the 18 players who were in the squad for the World League are included again, Shaw making two enforced changes with UCD goalkeeper Clodagh Cassin coming in for the injured Ayeisha McFerran and Loreto’s Ali Meeke replacing her club-mate Liz Colvin, who is unavailable due to work commitments.

All of Ireland’s pool games will be live on BT Sport 3.

Saturday: Ireland v England, 1.45. Sunday: Ireland v Scotland, 12.15. Tuesday: Ireland v Germany, 1.45 (Irish times).

Pool A: Netherlands (1), Spain (10), Belgium (14), Czech Republic (24). Pool B: England (2), Germany (7), Ireland (16), Scotland (17). (World rankings in brackets).

IRISH SQUAD: E Tice, K Mullan, G Pinder, D Duke, C Cassin (all UCD), C Watkins, A O’Flanagan, S Loughran, N Evans (all Hermes-Monkstown), R Upton, Y O’Byrne (both Cork Harlequins), H Matthews, A Meeke (both Loreto), Z Wilson (Harvestehuder), E Beatty (KHC Dragons), N Daly (Muckross), G O’Flanagan (Railway Union), S McCay (Ulster Elks).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.