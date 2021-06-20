Ireland earn promotion to Davis Cup World Group II

Ireland earned promotion to the Davis Cup World Group II when they defeated Georgia 2-1 in a playoff series over the weekend in Larnaca, Cyprus.

The Irish team initially went behind 1-0 when Aleksandre Bakshi defeated Osgar O’Hoisin in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

But a 6-3, 6-1 win from 21-year-old Simon Carr over Aleksandre Metrevell threw the tie into a deciding doubles match. The win gave Carr a perfect tournament in singles matches.

David O’Hare and Carr then stepped up to deliver a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Bakshi and Zura Tkemaladze to secure the team’s place in World Group II.

“The last time we went to World Group II, it was by default,” said stand in captain Cian Blake. “So getting promoted by right on court is fantastic.”

Ireland had earlier beaten Luxemburg and Malta to come second in their pool and earn a shot in the playoff.