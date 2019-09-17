Ireland cruise to T20 win over Scotland at a sunkissed Malahide

Gareth Delany and Andrew Balbirnie help hosts cruise to win with 14 balls to spare

Gareth Delany made a half-century in Ireland’s T20 win over Scotland at Malahide. Photgraph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Ireland 194-6 (17.4 overs; A Balbirnie 64, G Delany 52; M Watt 2-38) beat Scotland 193-7 (20 overs; C MacLeod 72; B Rankin 3-29, G Delany 2-31) by four wickets.

A new look Ireland side put in a confident performance as they cruised to a four-wicket win over Scotland in the T20I Tri-Series at Malahide Cricket Club on Tuesday.

Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer won the toss and chose to bat first under sunny skies. Ireland had two debutants, 19-year old batsman Harry Tector and 21-year-old quick David Delany, who both received their caps from Alan Lewis (former Ireland captain) and Andrew Poynter (former Irish international respectively.

The opening pair of Coetzer and George Munsey were looking to follow up there double-hundred stand against the Netherlands on Monday, but on 10 it was Coetzer who fell first, clean bowled by Boyd Rankin.

Rankin claimed 3-29 from his four overs, and led the attack with a display of line and length that the Scots found difficult to get away.

Ireland celebrate a Stuart Thompson wicket against Scotland. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Leg spinner Gareth Delany acquitted himself well despite the Scottish batsmen looking to score quickly, and finished with 2-31, including a diving caught and bowled dismissal late on.

Scotland finished on 193-7 from their 20 overs - with Calum MacLeod top scoring with 72 from 42 balls.

In response, Ireland’s openers Kevin O’Brien (17 from 9 balls) and Gareth Delany (52 from 28 balls) posted an opening stand of 57 from just 25 balls. Delany went on to hit his maiden international half-century in only his third match.

Andy Balbirnie continued to pile on the runs, with a big-hitting 64 from 32 balls (including three sixes), and despite a few late wickets the Irish side cruised to victory with 14 balls to spare - Mark Adair smashing the last ball to the long-off boundary to complete the run chase.

Ireland lead the table at the halfway mark. The next match in the T20I Tri-Series is between Ireland and Netherlands on Wednesday at 1.30pm, with free entry to all fans and a livestream broadcast available via Cricket Ireland’s Youtube channel.

