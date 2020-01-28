Ireland complete clean sweep of South Africa

Ireland also win psychological boost over SA who will be first opponent at Olympic Games

Ireland’s Roisin Upton in action. The series of matches finish on Wednesday evening with a second game against Germany. File photograph: Morgan Treacy/©INPHO

Women’s senior international result: South Africa 1 (N Veto) Ireland 2 (H Matthews, R Upton)

Ireland’s women completed a clean sweep of their three games against South Africa with a 2-1 comeback win in Stellenbosch completing the run.

They trailed early on to a Nomnikelo Veto strike in the sixth minute but Hannah Matthews responded in kind early in the second quarter.

Roisin Upton then won the tie with the only goal of the second half from another penalty corner. In addition to a 3-1 win over the Dutch Under-21s, it gives Ireland four wins out of five from their warm-weather camp to date and a psychological boost over the Africans who will be the first opponent at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July.

The series of matches finish on Wednesday evening with a second game against Germany who beat Sean Dancer’s side 4-0 last Saturday. Ayeisha McFerran is expected to earn her 100th cap in the game.

Ireland: L Murphy, R Upton, H Matthews, H McLoughlin, L Colvin, C Watkins, G Pinder, N Evans, D Duke, S Hawkshaw, K Mullan

Subs: L Tice, E Beatty, E Curran, S Torrans, S Barr, S McCay, E Buckley

