Ireland chasing 182 for historic Test victory over England

Stuart Thompson bowled Olly Stone with first ball of the morning on day three at Lord’s

Olly Stone of England is bowled by Stuart Thompson of Ireland during day three of their Test match at Lord’s. Photo: Alex Davidson/Inpho

Olly Stone of England is bowled by Stuart Thompson of Ireland during day three of their Test match at Lord’s. Photo: Alex Davidson/Inpho

 

Lord’s, Day 3 of 4: England 85 (23.4 ovs) (J Denly 23; T Murtagh 5-13, M Adair 3-32, B Rankin 2-5) & 303 (77.4 ovs) (M Leach 92, J Roy 72, S Curran 37, J Root 21, S Broad 21no; M Adair 3-66, S Thompson 3-44, B Rankin 2-86) lead Ireland 207 (58.2 ovs) (A Balbirnie 55, P Stirling 36, K O’Brien 28no; S Curran 3-28, O Stone 3-29, S Broad 3-60) by 181 runs. Ireland chasing 182 to win.

Ireland were left chasing 182 to record a famous Test victory over England after Stuart Thompson bowled Olly Stone with the first ball of the third morning.

Play resumed 10 minutes later than scheduled after morning showers at Lord’s but Ireland wasted no time at all, Thompson charging in from the Pavilion End and swinging one into England’s number 11.

Stone’s defences were not up to the task and his leg stump went cartwheeling, leaving the home side all out for 303.

Chasing down the runs was not expected to be an easy task, particularly given the dominance of ball over bat throughout the game to date.

But for Ireland the opportunity was huge — a chance to knock off their nearest neighbours at the home of cricket on just their third appearance on the Test stage.

Given the vast differences in experience, resources and remuneration that exist between the rival XIs it would go down as one of the biggest upsets in cricket history.

With an Ashes campaign beginning next week, the stakes for England were also running high.

After just five balls of Ireland’s final innings rain stopped play once again.

