Ireland bow out of Hockey World Cup at the hands of England

Goals from Chris Cargo and Shane O’Donoghue were not enough in a dramatic tie
David Condon of England celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Group B match between Ireland and England at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for FIH

Ireland 2 England 4

Ireland have been knocked out of the Hockey World Cup after a drama-filled 4-2 defeat to England in India.

A thrilling encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar saw Ireland bow out of the World Cup with one crazy three minute spell reaping four goals.

Ireland needed a draw to qualify for the crossover stages at the expense of China and they were up against it early on after David Condon put England ahead on the 15 minute mark.

A tight encounter followed with both sides well aware of what was at stake before the madness of the third quarter unfolded. First, Chris Cargo equalised for Ireland in the 35th minute before Liam Ansell put England back ahead two minutes later.

But then Ireland would go down the far end of the pitch and take the lead again immediately through Shane O’Donoghue. But, once again, they were not able to hold on to level pegging even for a few minutes as James Gall sent England 3-2 up just one minute later.

Ireland pushed hard in the final quarter for the goal that would see them face New Zealand in the crossovers but it was not forthcoming and Mark Gleghorne added another for England in the dying seconds with a penalty corner.

