Ireland and Bangladesh agree to postpone series

The seven-match men’s series was to be played in Belfast and England in May 2020

Ireland were due to play the series in Belfast and England in May 2020. Photograph: Inpho

Cricket Ireland and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have agreed to postpone the planned seven-match men’s series between the two sides scheduled to be played in Belfast and England in May 2020.

In line with advice from both Irish and UK governments around international travel, sporting events and mass gatherings, the two boards have agreed that the series should be postponed given the current Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and anticipated timeframes.

Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, explained in a statement on Saturday morning that they will reschedule the series:

“Once the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic was understood, and the advice of both governments and partner boards was sought, it became increasingly unlikely that this series could proceed as scheduled. We have a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of players, coaches, fans and the wider community, and will not hesitate to take a safety-first approach to our operations over coming months.

“We will continue monitoring the situation, and will liaise as necessary with relevant sports bodies, public health agencies and our stakeholders here and abroad, and provide further updates on the home season in due course.

“We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their helpful cooperation in reaching this decision, and we shall work with them at establishing new dates for the series when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty.”

