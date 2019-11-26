IOC to support ‘the toughest sanctions’ after Wada review on Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) says it will support “the toughest sanctions” against individuals found to have manipulated drug-test data from a Moscow laboratory.

The World Anti-Doping Agency’s independent compliance review committee has issued a series of recommended sanctions against Russia over the anomalies in the data, including a four-year ban from competing in and hosting major sporting events.

Wada’s executive committee will gather on December 9th in Paris to decide whether to endorse the recommended sanctions, which could mean Russia being barred from the Olympic and Paralympic summer and winter Games of 2020 and 2022 and many other world championships.

The IOC said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon: “The International Olympic Committee (IOC) condemns in the strongest terms the actions of those responsible for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data before it was transferred to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) in January 2019.

“This flagrant manipulation is an attack on the credibility of sport itself and is an insult to the sporting movement worldwide. The IOC will support the toughest sanctions against all those responsible for this manipulation.”

If the Wada ExCo endorses the recommended sanctions, and Russia contests the case, it will move to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a final ruling.

The compliance review committee (CRC) also recommends Russia be barred from hosting major international sporting events over the manipulated data, which was obtained in January 2019 under the terms of Russia’s reinstatement to compliance in September 2018.

The IOC hopes that “the sports movement” will not be affected by the sanctions.

“We also note that the (CRC) report finds that the sports movement has not been involved in any of this manipulation, and that the report does not indicate any wrongdoing by the sports movement in this regard, in particular the Russian Olympic Committee or its members.

“In this context, the IOC welcomes the opportunity offered by Wada to Russian athletes to compete, ‘where they are able to demonstrate that they are not implicated in any way by the non-compliance’.”