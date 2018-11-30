IOC have ‘stopped planning’ for boxing at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

IOC said on Friday they have launched an investigation into governing body AIBA
Vladimir Nikiti is controversially awarded the 56kg quarter-final bout at the 2014 Rio Olympics ahead of Ireland’s Michael Conlan. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Vladimir Nikiti is controversially awarded the 56kg quarter-final bout at the 2014 Rio Olympics ahead of Ireland’s Michael Conlan. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it has stopped planning for the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 and launched an investigation into its governing body the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The IOC said in a statement it had taken the decision after AIBA had submitted a progress report to the Olympic body, detailing its current situation regarding governance, financial management and sporting integrity.

AIBA has been in turmoil for several years and the IOC has warned previously that AIBA must sort out its finances and governance problems, as well as anti-doping issues in the sport, or risk missing out on the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Boxing has featured in all but one of the Summer Olympics since 1904 with Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor among those to have won gold medals and gone on to claim professional world titles.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.