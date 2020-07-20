International Cricket Council postpone men’s T20 World Cup in Australia

This year’s men’s T20 World Cup has been postponed, the International Cricket Council has announced. The event, for which Ireland had qualified, had been scheduled to take place in Australia from October 18th to November 15th.

A statement on Monday read: “The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

The statement added that windows for the next three ICC men’s events – the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups, and the 2023 World Cup – had been agreed, with the latter moved to October to November 2023 to allow for a longer qualification period.

And it said the ICC Board will continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in February next year, with planning for that event continuing as scheduled in the meantime.