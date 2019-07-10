Indian stars misfire as New Zealand reach World Cup final

At Old Trafford: New Zealand 239-8 (50 ovs) (R Taylor 74, K Williamson 67, H Nicholls 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3-43), India 221 all out (49.3 ovs) (R Jadeja 77, MS Dhoni 50; M Henry 3-37). New Zealand won by 18 runs.

New Zealand reached their second successive World Cup final after dramatically toppling India by 18 runs, Ravindra Jadeja’s swashbuckling 77 from 59 balls coming in a losing cause.

Star batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had misfired at Old Trafford, India’s top three making just one apiece, as they lurched to 24 for four and then 92 for six chasing 240 on the reserve day of this semi-final.

Jadeja’s pyrotechnics gave India a fleeting hope but he departed with 32 required off 13 balls before Mahendra Singh Dhoni was run out for 50 from 72 deliveries as the Asian giants were skittled for 221 from 49.3 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja skies the ball to lose his wicket. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The Kiwis will therefore face England or Australia in Sunday’s showpiece at Lord’s after successfully defending 239 for eight, their watchful approach on Tuesday vindicated following India’s struggles.

Ross Taylor top-scored with 74 from 90 balls as the Black Caps added 28 runs in the remaining 3.5 overs of their innings, deferred until Wednesday morning because of persistent rain on Tuesday afternoon.

India made an abject start to their reply, losing three wickets in the space of 11 balls, including the prize scalps of Rohit and Kohli, who had contributed in excess of 1,000 runs in the group stage.

Old Trafford was mainly full of Indian fans. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Jadeja, batting for the first time in the tournament, put on a World Cup record 116 for the seventh wicket alongside the more subdued Dhoni, who was content to defer the big-hitting responsibilities to his junior partner.

Jadeja obliged, clubbing four fours and as many sixes, before holing out to long-off off Trent Boult and though Dhoni attempted to up the ante, the veteran was run out following a direct hit from Martin Guptill in the penultimate over as India’s hopes vanished.

Full report to follow...