India’s Ambati Rayudu suspended over suspected bowling action

Part-time off-spinner has opted not to submit to a test of his action within the stipulated period of 14 days

India’s Ambati Rayudu in action against New Zealand during the third one-day international at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Photograph: Getty Images

India’s part-time off-spinner Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Rayudu was reported on January 13thfor suspect bowling action during India’s first one-day international (ODI) of their series against Australia and the 33-year-old chose not to submit to a test of his action within the stipulated period of 14 days.

“The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action,” the ICC said in a statement.

“However, according to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rayudu may be allowed to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the auspices of the BCCI.”

Rayudu, who has claimed three wickets in his ODI career, bowled two overs for 13 runs against Australia as India suffered a 34-run defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He is currently part of the Indian team playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

