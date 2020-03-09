IFI programme aims to show how fishing activities relate to stock levels

Sea anglers can now play a key role in the conservation and management of marine fish stocks. A new programme entitled, the Irish Marine Recreational Sea Angling Survey, will gather information regarding recreational catches along the coast and at sea.

Data collected will improve management of stocks, thereby contributing to increasing the availability of fish in the future.

Following new legislation from the European Commission which requires EU member states to report data on recreational catches, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has established this new programme to give a clear picture of how fishing activities relate to stock levels.

A sea angling diary app, currently in development, will allow anglers to share and compare catch data with fellow participants. There will also be monthly prizes for active participants.

Dr Byrne, IFI’s chief executive, said: “If we have strong evidence and verifiable data around fish stocks then we can make informed management decisions.”

For more information about the survey programme, visit fisheriesireland.ie/Projects/imrec.html.

Fisheries officers Christine Meehan, Carl Owens and Steven McKenna. Fisheries officer roles are available to apply for

*A recruitment campaign launched for seasonal fisheries officers will see successful applicants support the development of Ireland’s fisheries resources during the summer period across six districts.

Roles are available on a six-month basis commencing Monday, May 11th and will include training. Interviews are scheduled for April 1st and 2nd.

Locations for the new positions will be based in the following districts: Eastern River Basin District (RBD); South Eastern RBD; South Western RBD; Shannon RBD; Western RBD and North Western RBD.

Roisin Bradley, Head of HR at IFI, said: “We are looking for applicants who are passionate about developing and protecting our fisheries resource, have an appreciation for the natural environment and who have excellent interpersonal skills. We look forward to welcoming the new members to our team in the spring.”

Closing date for applications is Monday, March 16th. To find out more about the roles and how to apply, visit fisheriesireland.ie/careers.

*Natural Resources Wales has made improvements to allow anglers of all abilities to access the river Tawe in Clydach, Swansea, to pursue their sport of river fishing.

The work involved building paths, steps and platforms to provide safe access to river locations, while working closely with the local Mond Angling Society to develop their angling infrastructure.

Club secretary Mike Oliver said: “These much-needed improvements will allow our younger, older and infirm members to access the river and the new steps on the Swansea side of Glais Bridge mean we can access the river downstream for the first time.”

*The Kilroy Cup will be fished on Saturday, March 21st, on Lough Sheelin out from Kilnahard Pier from 11am to 5pm. There will be prizes will be for heaviest fish, and entry fee is €20. The competition minimum size limit for trout is 16in.

Permits will not be available for sale on the pier on the morning, instead, you may purchase permit beforehand at the fishery office in Kilnahard on the morning.

