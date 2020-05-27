ICC deny reports October’s T20 World Cup will be postponed

Ireland skipper Balbirnie has cast doubt on tournament in Australia going ahead

Updated: 49 minutes ago

The West Indies are the defending T20 world champions after their win in India in 2016. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty

The International Cricket Council has rejected claims this year’s T20 World Cup will be postponed, insisting a number of contingency plans are being considered.

Given the vagaries of the global coronavirus pandemic, the idea of a tournament involving 16 nations going ahead in Australia from October 18th to November 15th under its current guise seems hopeful at best.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie earlier this month cast doubt on it going ahead, believing the logistical hurdles would be too sizeable to overcome, but the ICC says it is investigating a number of possibilities.

A statement from the governing body said: “Reports of a postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 are inaccurate and planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the Covid-19 virus.”

The tournament is one of a number of subjects that will be discussed when the ICC board meet on Thursday, when the process for electing the next chair will also be discussed.

The ICC says Shashank Manohar has no intention of seeking re-election for a post he has held since November 2015.

The statement added: “The ICC board met (on Tuesday) to discuss the process for electing the next chair of the ICC.

“No final decision was taken regarding the election process and the subject will be discussed further at the next ICC board meeting on Thursday. The existing chair confirmed he was not seeking any extension to his term but would support the board to ensure a smooth transition.”

