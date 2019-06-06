Holder says West Indies batsmen must take responsibility after Australia loss

Strac takes five wickets after Coulter-Nile and Smith rescued Australian innings

Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking his fifth wicket in the World Cup match against the West Indies at Trent Bridge. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking his fifth wicket in the World Cup match against the West Indies at Trent Bridge. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

 

At Trent Bridge: Australia 288 (49 ovs) (N Coulter-Nile 92, S Smith 73, A Carey 45; C Brathwaite 3-67, A Russell 2-41, S Cottrell 2-56, O Thomas 2-63), West Indies 273-9 (50 ovs) (S Hope 68, J Holder 51, N Pooran 40; M Starc 5-46, P Cummins 2-41). Australia won by 15 runs.

West Indies captain Jason Holder said his batsmen need to take more responsibility after they lost to Australia by 15 runs in the Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

Chasing 289 for victory, West Indies made a poor start before Shai Hope (68) and Nicholas Pooran (40) rebuilt the innings, but the Mitchell Starc-led Australian attack restricted them to 273-9.

“Guys just need to learn from the mistakes that they make,” Holder told reporters.

“Take a little bit more responsibility, and chasing especially, you just need to take responsibility, and it’s important that one of the top four batters be there at the very, very end.”

Asked to bat on a flat pitch at Trent Bridge, champions Australia got off to a terrible start as they were reduced to 79 for five before Nathan Coulter-Nile (92) and Steve Smith (73) shared a 102-run stand for the seventh wicket.

That helped the Australians post a competitive total and they went on to secure their second win of the tournament.

“We definitely missed an opportunity,” Holder said. “It’s a bit disappointing to be losing a game like that when we’re in full control of the game, but these things happen.”

West Indies began their campaign strongly by crushing Pakistan thanks to hostile pace bowling.

“I just think we just need to be aggressive, continue to be aggressive, smart aggression, and just continue to look to take wickets,” Holder said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.