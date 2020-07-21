Hockey Ireland enter dispute resolution over Ireland’s European representatives

Hockey Ireland (HI) are expecting their case with Sport Dispute Solutions Ireland (SDSI) to take a matter of weeks before there is final resolution. The current disagreement is between HI and Lisnagarvey over which clubs will represent Ireland in the various European competitions next season.

HI took the issue to the SDSI, a not for profit dispute resolution service for Irish sport, when the 2019-2020 EY Hockey League season was declared null and void by the HI board due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It was then decided that Ulster club Pegasus women retain their position as Irish representatives in the EuroHockey League, while Dublin side Three Rock Rovers retain their position in the similar men’s event.

In addition HI decided that Loreto women retain their position as the representative for the EuroHockey Club Trophy with Lisnagarvey men retaining their position for the EuroHockey Club Trophy II.

However, the board decision was appealed by Lisnagarvey and an independent appeal panel met on Monday June 29th. It ruled that the Ulster club’s appeal should be upheld. The panel determined that Lisnagarvey should be awarded first place in the nomination for European competitions for next season, making them the representative for Ireland in the higher level EuroHockey League.

While accepting the decision of the appeal panel, HI’s position is that the committee focused on Lisnagarvey’s appeal without sufficient regard to the consequences. It argues the outcome impacts on decisions regarding club selections and their ranking for all of the respective European hockey competitions in 2020-021.

This season Lisnagarvey were runaway EY Hockey League leaders when play was stopped. Unbeaten to that point, they had won 10 of 11 matches played and drawn the other, and with two games in hand they led nearest rivals Banbridge by five points.