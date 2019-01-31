Hockey: Ireland dodge winter chill as they brace for five-match test in Spain

Side to play India and Spain, both of whom they defeated in last summer’s World Cup

The trip to Spain has prompted a delay in the resumption of the Hockey League after its winter break. Photograph: Inpho

The trip to Spain has prompted a delay in the resumption of the Hockey League after its winter break. Photograph: Inpho

 

The Irish squad has escaped the winter chill for the latest phase of their preparations for the busy year ahead, the team taking on India on Friday and Sunday in Murcia, in southeast Spain, before heading west to Granada to play the Spanish in three more games next week.

The trip has prompted a delay in the resumption of the Hockey League after its winter break, this weekend’s scheduled matches postponed because of the unavailability of the international players.

Conquerors

Graham Shaw has taken a 26-strong squad to Spain where they will renew acquaintances with the nations they beat in the quarter and semi-finals of last summer’s World Cup.

Back home, the draw for the Irish Senior Cup semi-finals, which will be played on March 31st, has paired Loreto, conquerors of cup holders UCD in the last round, and Railway Union, while Pegasus will host Cork Harlequins.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.