Hockey: Ireland dodge winter chill as they brace for five-match test in Spain

The Irish squad has escaped the winter chill for the latest phase of their preparations for the busy year ahead, the team taking on India on Friday and Sunday in Murcia, in southeast Spain, before heading west to Granada to play the Spanish in three more games next week.

The trip has prompted a delay in the resumption of the Hockey League after its winter break, this weekend’s scheduled matches postponed because of the unavailability of the international players.

Conquerors

Graham Shaw has taken a 26-strong squad to Spain where they will renew acquaintances with the nations they beat in the quarter and semi-finals of last summer’s World Cup.

Back home, the draw for the Irish Senior Cup semi-finals, which will be played on March 31st, has paired Loreto, conquerors of cup holders UCD in the last round, and Railway Union, while Pegasus will host Cork Harlequins.