Hockey: Ireland comeback ruined as Spain score at the death

Irish squad fail to hold on to victory over Spaniards in second Test match in Granada

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Ireland’s Hannah Matthews in action in last year’s World Cup. Photograph: Joe Toth/Inpho

Ireland’s Hannah Matthews in action in last year’s World Cup. Photograph: Joe Toth/Inpho

 

Ireland 3 Spain 3

Ireland were denied victory by Spain in the last play in their second Test match in Granada this week, denying them a famous comeback.

The hosts burst into a 2-0 lead in the first 11 minutes with Clara Ycart and Alejandra Torres-Quevedo both scoring set piece goals in quick succession.

Anna O’Flanagan got one back before half-time with a clever deflection move from Hannah Matthews’ assist and Ireland were level four minutes after the break. Skipper Katie Mullan got it, trapping overhead from Sarah Hawkshaw’s high ball into the circle, finishing off at the second attempt.

Late pressure

Matthews put Ireland in front for the first time with seven minutes to go, her sweep at goal taking the direct route to the backboard despite several sticks attempting to get a touch.

But Spain forced some late pressure and won a penalty corner which Maria Lopez swept down the barrel into the net.

It was a more experienced side than lost 2-1 on Monday with 12 World Cup players involved with the six other players all holding under 20 caps.

The final match of this series takes place at 10am (Irish time) on Thursday morning in Granada.

IRELAND: E Buckley, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan, S McCay, B Barr, L Colvin, N Daly, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan, A Meeke. Subs: N Evans, L Tice, E Beatty, H McLoughlin, D Duke, L McGuire

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.