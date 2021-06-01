Greta Streimikyte takes gold and sets new European record in Poland

Clonliffe Harriers runner gets Ireland off to perfect start at World Para Athletics European Championships

Ireland’s Greta Streimikyte won gold and set a new European record in the T13 1,500m at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland’s Greta Streimikyte won gold and set a new European record in the T13 1,500m at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Greta Streimikyte got Ireland off to the best possible start by winning the gold medal and setting a new European record over 1,500m at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Competing in the T13 1,500m, Streimikyte took the win in 4:29.38, ahead of Spain’s Izaskun Oses Ayucar, the Clonliffe Harriers runner repeating the European gold won in Berlin in 2018, while also winning bronze in 2016.

The Irish team in Poland boasts plenty more medal winners at Paralympic Games, World and European level including Michael McKillop, Mary Fitzgerald, Jordan Lee, David Leavy and Niamh McCarthy all part of the six-person team competing over the coming days.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.