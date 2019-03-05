Graham Shaw leaves Ireland to take New Zealand women’s job

In a huge blow to the Irish women’s hockey team, just seven months on from reaching the World Cup final in London, Graham Shaw has tendered his resignation from his position as national coach to take up the same role with the New Zealand women’s side.

Shaw’s stock as an international coach rocketed after guiding the team to that remarkable silver medal in London, so while his departure comes as a bolt from the blue there was a certain inevitability to him being in the running for the more lucrative New Zealand job once it became available following the resignation of their coach Mark Hager in January. Hager has since been appointed coach of the British and English women’s teams.

Ireland rose from 16th in the world rankings to eighth during Shaw’s tenure, which began in the summer of 2015; the 2018 World Cup the first they had qualified for in 16 years.

This year the team’s focus is on qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games, step one in that process the World Series tournament they are hosting this summer. They will now have to make plans without the man who had taken them to unprecedented levels.

“It was an honour to coach my country and I am very grateful for the opportunity,” said Shaw in his statement. “We have had some incredible times together that I will never forget. I have worked with an outstanding staff over many years – your professionalism, honesty and friendship will stay with me forever.

“To the players I would like to say a massive thank you. Your drive, dedication and loyalty has been relentless and it has been an absolute pleasure to lead the programme over the past four years. I would like to wish the squad all the best for the future. I hope you continue on this journey, inspiring the next generation of hockey players in Ireland and I hope to see you in Tokyo.”

Hockey Ireland chief executive Jerome Pels paid tribute to Shaw for his contributions to the Irish game, both as a player and coach.

“We would like to thank Graham for all he has done for the senior women’s programme over the last several years. He has given a huge amount to Irish hockey over the last two decades both as a high-performance athlete and a coach. We wish him all the very best with this new opportunity with Hockey New Zealand.”

And Irish captain Katie Mullan also wished the Dubliner well in his new venture with New Zealand, semi-finalists at the last Olympic Games and ranked two places above Ireland in the world list.

“On behalf of the Green Army I would like to thank Graham for all that he has given to our team. He led us to a moment none of us will ever forget at the World Cup and the Blacksticks are very lucky to have him, we wish him all the best with this new adventure.”