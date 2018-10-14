Glenanne show title credentials with victory over Pembroke

Reigning champions Glenanne announced themselves as titles contenders in the EY Hockey League with a breathtaking second-half performance to see off Pembroke 6-2.

The Glens are the sole unbeaten side in the division but a slightly staccato start to the campaign had seen two draws against sides in the bottom half of the division.

But they banged in four goals in succession after the big break to pull clear of Pembroke in a ruthlessly efficient counter-attack style to show they will cause plenty of headaches this season.

The first half was a corner battle with Shannon Boucher’s double cancelled out almost immediately each time by Keith O’Hare for 2-2.

Thereafter, the Glens hit full flow with Gary Shaw finishing off an excellent attack from Johnny McCormack’s pull-back. A David Keogh penalty stroke followed before Brad Venter smashed home his first goal for the club and Jason Rogan finished off Gavin Gibney’s clever assist.

They face a potentially key tie next Saturday at St Andrew’s against Three Rock Rovers, the side that beat them to the Champions Trophy.

Rovers carried their Euro Hockey League form with them into their 4-1 win over Lisnagarvey, winning with something to spare. Luke Madeley and Conor Empey fired in twin penalty corners before Mitch Darling guided in the third early in the second half from Ben Walker’s cross.

Matthew Nelson’s consolation with two minutes to go was annulled by a Mark English reverse 60 seconds later.

Rovers have a busy week ahead with their back match against Monkstown on Thursday before facing the Glens.

Banbridge are top of the table after they ground out a 2-1 win over bottom-placed YMCA in atrocious conditions at Havelock Park. Bann led for a long time through Jonny McKee’s early goal before both sides missed penalty strokes.

David Rae’s first goal for Banbridge should have made the game safe but Grant Glutz got one back for the Y to make it interesting with seven minutes to go.

Davy Carson, meanwhile, ran up a hat trick for Monkstown in a 6-1 win over Cookstown. The striker is enjoying having extra support and creative forces around him this year with Gareth Watkins more available after injury and Kyle Good back playing after a year out.

Cork C of I’s date with Annadale was cancelled over fears that Storm Callum would make for treacherous conditions.

Stephen Findlater