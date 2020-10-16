Giro d’Italia: Ulissi takes stage 13 as Almeida consolidates lead

Italian outsprints leader to clinch eighth victory at his home Grand Tour event

Italian rider Diego Ulissi celebrates after winning the 13th stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia. It was his eighth career stage victory. Photograph: Luca Zennaro/EPA

Italian rider Diego Ulissi celebrates after winning the 13th stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia. It was his eighth career stage victory. Photograph: Luca Zennaro/EPA

 

Italian Diego Ulissi claimed a career eighth Giro d’Italia stage when he won Friday’s 13th stage, a 192km ride between Cervia and Monselice. The Team UAE Emirates rider outsprinted Joao Almeida, who consolidated his overall lead as second place earned the Portuguese a six-second time bonus. Austrian Patrick Konrad took third place.

The peloton was split in three in the last short but brutal climb of the day, with the sprint specialists being dropped. French man Arnaud Demare, winner of four stages and leader in the points classification, could not sustain the pace and abandoned all hope of victory with 18km left while triple world champion Peter Sagan chased in vain and was also left out of the sprint for victory. The 22-year-old Almeida now leads Dutch man Wilco Kelderman by 40 seconds. Saturday’s 14th stage is a 34.1km individual time trial between Conegliano and Valdobbiadene.

The Giro is being held amid growing Covid-19 fears after two teams pulled out earlier this week following positive tests. – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.