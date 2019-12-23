Getting to the bottom of sea trout decline in Lough Currane

An assessment and monitoring project entitled Currane Stamp has commenced in the Lough Currane catchment in Waterville, Co Kerry to identify factors contributing to the decline of sea trout populations.

Research staff will use traditional techniques to examine aspects of sea trout ecology while habitat surveys will map important spawning and nursery areas. Electrofishing will also be conducted to assess juvenile fish population trends against previous studies.

Tracking the movement of juveniles tagged with acoustic tags is already under way in Ballinskelligs Bay and the Currane system with a view to uncovering their freshwater movement and inshore migratory routes.

The research will be co-ordinated and conducted from Met Éireann’s Valentia Observatory in Cahersiveen where Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) research officer Ryan Murray will be based and supported by local fisheries staff.

In addition to sea trout assessment, the team will work on a salmon-monitoring plan to determine if population trends between the two species are related.

As part of a citizen science initiative, the programme will enlist the assistance of local anglers to establish rod catch trends. Neil O’Shea, a fourth-generation Currane gillie, said: “This project will be important to help answer key questions related to the apparent decline of sea trout in the area.”

The decline has initiated bylaw number 971 of 2019 to be implemented, which prevents the retention of sea trout throughout the Waterville system and marine waters (between Bolus Head and Lamb’s Head) and only permits catch-and-release angling.

Seán Canney, the Minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, said: “The Currane system is an internationally renowned angling hotspot for salmon and sea trout. However, recent indications suggest a decline in populations and I support IFI’s attempt to get to the bottom of these developments.”

The project will receive funding of €187,089 from the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund.

IFI angling for public feedback

In an effort to encourage more people to discover the joys of fishing, IFI is seeking the views of the public via an online survey. The findings will help form a “novice angler strategy” aimed at increasing participation across all facets of the sport.

The survey looks to discover barriers which novice anglers could experience; ascertain how existing anglers practice their type of fishing; and examine how clubs recruit and interact with novice anglers.

Suzanne Campion, head of business development at IFI, said: “The views of the public are very important to us and will help to make angling better for everyone.”

The questionnaire is easy to complete and will take about 15 minutes. Participants will be in with a chance to win one of three €50 vouchers for fishing equipment. To participate, visit fisheriesireland.ie/nas.

Robert Bujak (right) from Greystones, receiving his Southside Angling Centre voucher from Annamoe Trout Fishery proprietor Brian Nally, following his win in the winter league final

Winter wonderland at Annamoe

Zero-degree temperatures and a snow blizzard greeted the 19 anglers to Annamoe Trout Fishery in Co Wicklow last weekend for the final of the winter league series. However, as the day progressed, temperatures rose somewhat to make the four-hour competition a great success.

Fishing-wise, the event got off to a brisk start, with rod-benders from all corners of the lake, a trend which continued for a few anglers until the final whistle.

Rules on the day included catch and release, single barbless hook and rotating two pegs left every 40 minutes. Popular tactics saw fast-sinking lines with black boobie lures account for most of the 64 rainbows caught. Indeed, all 19 competitors registered fish.

Back at the lodge, proprietor Brian Nally and grandson Alex had the hot soup, sandwiches and cakes at the ready, which were promptly devoured. “I think everyone enjoyed this year’s winter league. It was the first time I was actually over-subscribed for each heat,” he said.

Results: 1, Robert Bujak, 8 fish; 2, Karl Elliott, 7f; 3, Derek Wilkes, 5f; 4, Cory Ryan, 5f; 5, Hubert Smith, 4f. Longest fish captor: Tony McGrattan, 56cm. In total, 64 fish were caught.

angling@irishtimes.com