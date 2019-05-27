Getting knowledge about salmon: Fishy Fun event at museum launched

Ireland’s fisheries resource will come to life this summer at the Natural History Museum on Merrion Street Upper where a free event entitled Fishy Fun will bring a range of interactive activities suitable for all the family.

The Minister of State with responsibility for inland fisheries, Seán Canney, launched the initiative to promote salmon conservation as part of the International Year of the Salmon (IYS) which aims to engage the public around the challenges facing salmon.

Visitors to the museum will learn about the collection of fish on display and how Ireland’s most famous species is facing its biggest challenge yet.

Fisheries staff will be on hand to help young enthusiasts examine the creepy crawlies which live in rivers and lakes via microscopes while novice anglers can try their hand at fishing through a fishing simulator. In addition to the collection, aquariums will showcase some of the freshwater fish which live in waters across Ireland.

The event is one of a number taking place across the country as part of IYS which is a world-wide initiative of the North Atlantic Salmon Organisation and the North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission.

It is hoped the initiatives will create a framework for international outreach while also raising awareness of what humans can do to ensure salmon are conserved against a backdrop of several environmental factors.

“This is a fun day out aimed especially at families and I would encourage parents and carers to give children the opportunity to learn about our native fish and see how they can contribute to protecting them into the future,” the Minister said.

The director of the National Museum of Ireland, Lynn Scarff, said: “The National Museum of Ireland is delighted to work with Inland Fisheries Ireland on this exciting event which will allow visitors to engage with Ireland’s natural history and, in particular, discover more about the fascinating Irish salmon, its habitat and creatures that live alongside it.”

Children and schools are also invited to enter a national colouring competition The Salmon of Colour which will be available in the museum and online.

The Fishy Fun event is free and will take place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, July 20th in the National Museum of Ireland – Natural History, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2.

Classic festival champion James O’Doherty (centre) with John Boyle, Waterways Ireland (left) and Fermanagh and Omagh district chairman, Howard Thornton.

Winners in Fermanagh

On the final day of the 2019 Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival and after a week of sunshine, the clouds gathered and the 205 anglers lining the banks of Lough Erne considered changing from T-shirts to waterproofs.

Young James O’Doherty from Enniskillen emerged victorious, his 13kg 200gms catch from the Boa Island section bringing his total for the week to an impressive 71kg 870gms, winning him the coveted crystal chalice and top prize of £5,000 (€5,760).

In second place overall, collecting £2,000 (€2,278) and a Belleek Pottery trophy, was Brian Nesbitt from East Sussex, with 43kg 860gms, followed by Ian Benton, with 36kg 710gms, who won £1,500 (€1,709) and a trophy for his week’s efforts.

The Friday daily winner was Paul Clarke from Birkenshaw, with his 28kg 900gms from the anglers’ favourite section, Ely Lodge. In second place Ray Thompson from Manchester, third was previous classic winner Malcom Brown from Coventry and fourth Mark Silman from Doncaster.

The classic was sponsored by Waterways Ireland and organised and funded by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, in conjunction with Inland Fisheries Division of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Celia Fry (83) from UK with the first salmon from the disabled anglers’ platform on River Moy.

Fry lands salmon

Celia Fry (83) from the UK has landed the first salmon from the disabled anglers’ platform at East Mayo Anglers’ water on River Moy. The 10lb sea-liced springer was tempted with a bunch of worms and played out from her wheelchair.

angling@irishtimes.com and derekvevans@gmail.com