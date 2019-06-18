Geraint Thomas taken to hospital after Tour de Suisse crash

British rider due to lead Team Ineos in Tour de France after Chris Froome’s crash

Geraint Thomas has been taken to hospital after a crash in the Tour de Suisse. Photograph: Aaron Chown/AFP/Getty

Geraint Thomas has been taken to hospital after a crash in the Tour de Suisse. Photograph: Aaron Chown/AFP/Getty

 

British rider Geraint Thomas has been taken to hospital for assessment following a crash which has forced him to pull out of the Tour de Suisse.

The Welshman came off his bike around 30 kilometres from the end of stage four of the race and received medical attention at the side of the road.

Team Ineos reported the 33-year-old remained conscious following the incident.

“Sadly GeraintThomas86 has been forced to abandon the #TourDeSuisse. He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks. Further updates to follow,” read a tweet from Team Ineos.

According to cyclingnews.com, Tour de France champion Thomas suffered cuts to his back and above his right eye.

He is due to lead Ineos at this year’s Tour, which takes place next month, after team-mate Chris Froome last week crashed while in France for the Criterium du Dauphine.

Froome underwent extensive surgery following his high-speed crash, which left him with multiple injuries, including a broken femur.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.