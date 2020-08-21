George Gibney’s story a cautionary tale we still need to heed
A free man in Florida, the former Irish Olympic swimming coach’s destructive life is a fitting subject for a 10-part BBC podcast
Former Irish swimming coach George Gibney in 1988. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
George Gibney: remains in the public eye and living in Florida, a kind of banishment from Ireland and a drifting existence in the US has been his only punishment.
Earlier this week a phrase from a column in the New York Times struck home. It described aspects of the Trump administration as a “hopeless tangle of pathologies”.
It banged around in my head for the last few days because it was an apt description of what Irish swimming once looked like.