Gebrselassie says Farah attacked a couple at his Ethiopian hotel

Haile Gebrselassie has upped the ante in his row with Mo Farah by claiming that the British star “punched and kicked” a husband and wife during what he said was an unprovoked attack while Farah stayed at his hotel in Ethiopia – and that he saved Farah from being taken into custody by begging the police not to act.

Speaking to the Guardian after Farah publicly accused him of not doing enough to help after an alleged theft at Gebrselassie’s Yaga Village resort near Addis Ababa last month, the Ethiopian legend disputed several elements of Farah’s account before admitting: “I am very, very sad. I loved this guy but he has tried to destroy my name.”

Gebrselassie, who remains a huge and popular star in his country having won two Olympic gold medals and broken 27 world records during a glittering career, said that numerous witnesses had seen an altercation at his hotel gym between Farah and a married couple, which he claimed had started when the British star confronted a man and accused him of following him.

“Farah said to him ‘Why are you following me?’” said Gebrselassie. “The guy said he wasn’t – and that he was just doing his work. Immediately Farah punched them and kicked them by foot. Especially the husband. There were lots of witnesses. He cannot deny it because there was enough people inside the gym who saw the action.”

Gebrselassie also claimed that after the incident, which he said happened not long after Farah had flown out to Ethiopia in January to begin his preparations for the London marathon, he had acted to stop the British star being questioned by the police.

“Always when he does something wrong or whatever we take care of him, because he is a big name,” he added. “For example, when he reacted to the two athletes in the gym, and he kicked and punched, he was almost in police custody. But I talked to the police and said ‘this is Mo Farah, he is a big athlete, he is an international name’. Leave him.

“The police said, ‘Haile, why are you saying like this? This is a criminal.’ I said ‘please, please please’. He escaped the police without a case. He left Ethiopia without any questioning. And finally, he apologised for the attack – ‘okay, no problem, I was very angry, blah blah blah.’ I have always taken care of him in different ways. But he treated us the wrong way.”

A spokesperson for Farah has strongly disputed the claim that the British star was involved in any altercation in Ethiopia. In a statement on Wednesday night they claimed that Gebrselassie was trying to deflect from the fact he had not done more to help after the British legend had €3,000 in cash in four currencies stolen, as well as a TAG watch and two mobile phones, from one of his hotels.

“Mo disputes all of these claims which are an effort to distract from the situation, where members of his hotel staff used a room key and stole money and items from Mo Farah’s room [there was no safe as it was faulty, and Mo requested a new one],” the spokesperson added.

“Police reports confirm the incident and the hotel admitted responsibility and were in contact with Mo’s legal advisor. The hotel even offered to pay Mo the amount stolen, only to withdraw the offer when he prematurely left the hotel and moved to other accommodation, due to security concerns.”

However, Gebrselassie also disputed parts of Farah’s account, insisting that the British star had “returned his safe box to reception two or three days before the incident”.

The Ethiopian also admitted his regret that he had not done enough to stand up for the five hotel workers who were left in police cells for three weeks after the theft was reported. “I told the police, it is very clear, this is an international issue – we have to find out where his property is,” said Gebrselassie. “Five people were there at the time. All of them were took by the police. The police arrested them for three weeks. Would that happen in England? No way.

“I ended up not going back to my hotel for weeks – I was afraid of my own people who work in my hotel. I have to tell you something, the families of those in custody were very angry because I didn’t do anything to help because of Mo Farah.”

Gebrselassie, who claims that Farah left without paying a $3,000 hotel bill, also claims that the British star employed an Ethiopian lawyer who asked for 500,000 Ethiopian birr (€15,559) to cover the cost of theft. However Gebrselassie said he was not going to pay because the rules in his hotel were clear that the maximum amount permitted to be left in hotel rooms was $350.

Added Gebrselassie: “If it is true he has lost that much money, then he is sorry that he can not bring this case to court. The only thing he can do is destroy my name and destroy my hotel. I am very, very sad. He should know five workers from our hotel were in prison for three weeks – only for Mo Farah.”

Gebrselassie said he would be talking with his legal team later on Thursday about what action to take. But he made it clear that he didn’t intend to back down. “He hired a lawyer in Ethiopia. And we have our own lawyer. And now the fight will start and we will see - and one of us will be the winner.”

Farah’s representatives have been approached for comment. – Guardian