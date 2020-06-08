Gambling in Ireland: A billion euro self-regulated industry
Regulator still doesn’t exist in Ireland but will the new government change that?
Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan: ‘Politicians won’t have all the knowledge about the different types of gambling, that’s why we need expertise to regulate this industry.’ Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Fianna Fáil want to crack down on the self-regulated gambling industry in Ireland if they are to form part of the next government with the party looking to prioritise the appointment of a long-awaited regulator as well as curbs on other areas.
As government formation talks continue between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, the issue of gambling legislation may not be at the very top of the list of priorities at the moment given the current situation but it is an issue that Ireland continues to lag way behind on.