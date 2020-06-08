Gambling in Ireland: A billion euro self-regulated industry

Fianna Fáil want to crack down on the self-regulated gambling industry in Ireland if they are to form part of the next government with the party looking to prioritise the appointment of a long-awaited regulator as well as curbs on other areas.

As government formation talks continue between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, the issue of gambling legislation may not be at the very top of the list of priorities at the moment given the current situation but it is an issue that Ireland continues to lag way behind on.