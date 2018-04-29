Galway’s Coláiste Iognáid triumph in men’s eights at Irish Schools’ Regatta

Coláiste Iognáid from Galway won the men’s eights at both under-23 and junior 16 level at the huge Irish Schools’ Regatta at O’Brien’s Bridge on Sunday and came out on top overall of the 72 schools which entered.

The top single sculler on the day was Jack Dorney of St Francis. The big Corkman is set to represent Ireland at junior level this year.

St Brigid’s, Killarney, came home fastest in the women’s under-23 eights and were second best school overall on a cool but sunny day. Coleraine Grammar School took the under-16 eights and had the top under-23 sculler in teenager Molly Curry. The Ulster girl is an outstanding swimmer, and has been an Irish champion at underage level.

Limerick Regatta, at the same venue on Saturday, saw Muckross emerge as the top men’s club eight. Galway Rowing Club won the women’s intermediate eight. Kealan Mannix of the University of Limerick was the top single sculler.

Limerick Regatta, Saturday (Selected Results):

Men

Eight - Club: Muckross. Junior 18: Castleconnell. Jun 16: Col Iognaid.

Four - Sen: University of Limerick. Inter, coxed: Clonmel. Jun 18A, coxed: Castleconnell.

Pair - Sen: Portadown.

Sculling, Quadruple - Novice, coxed: Univ of Limerick. Jun 18A: CRCC.

Double - Inter: St Michael’s B.

Single - Sen: Univ of Limerick (K Mannix). Inter: University of Limerick (K Mannix). Jun 18A: St Michael’s (R Spelman).

Women

Eight - Inter: Galway. Jun 18: Galway. Jun 16: Commercial. Masters: University of Limerick.

Four - Inter, coxed: Fermoy. Jun 18: Shandon.

Pair - Jun 18: CRCC.

Sculling, Quadruple - Jun 18: Castleconnell. Jun 16, coxed: Commercial A.

Double - Inter: St Michael’s.

Single - Inter: Castleconnell (C O’Brien). Jun 18A: Castleconnell (O’Brien).

Irish Schools’ Regatta, O’Brien’s Bridge, Sunday (Selected Results)

Men

Eight - Under-23: Col Iognáid. Jun 16: Col Iognáid.

Four - Under-23, coxed: CBC, Cork B. Junior 16, coxed: Pres, Cork.

Pair - Under-23: CRCC.

Sculling, Quadruple - U-23: CRCC. Jun 16, coxed: Skibbereen CS.

Double - U-23: St Francis. Jun 16: St Coleman’s.

Single - Under-23: St Francis (J Dorney). U-16: St Vincent’s (T Orlic)

Women

Eight - U-23: St Brigid’s, Killarney. Jun 16: Coleraine GS.

Four - U-23: Regina Mundi. Jun 16, coxed: Coleraine GS.

Pair - U-23: Col Iognáid.

Sculling, Quadruple - U-23: St Brigid’s. Jun 16, coxed: Laurel Hill A.

Double - U-23: St Brigid’s B. Jun 16: St Leo’s.

Single - U-23: Coleraine GS (M Curry) 6:25. Jun 16: Laurel Hill (N Kiely).