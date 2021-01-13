Frustration goes on for Irish cricketers as another ODI postponed

UAE squad remain in quarantine despite no new cases of Covid-19

Ireland’s ODI against the UAE in Abu Dhabi has been postponed because of an outbreak of Covid-19 among the home side. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Ireland’s tour in the United Arab Emirates continues to be a frustrating one with confirmation that Thursday’s scheduled One-Day International against the hosts has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among the home squad.

Although no new cases have been reported the quarantine period remains in place, leading to the third postponement in the four-match series.

The final game in the series was due to be on Thursday in Abu Dhabi and talks continue between Cricket Ireland and the Emirates Cricket Board over rescheduling the final three games of the series. The UAE won the opening game of the series last Friday by six wickets.

Complicating matters is the fact that Ireland are due to start a vital three-match series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi from January 21st, with those games counting towards World Cup qualification.

