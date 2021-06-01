French Open: World No 1 Ashleigh Barty comes through tough opener

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty survived a difficult first-round match against Bernarda Pera at the French Open.

Barty is back at Roland Garros for the first time since winning the title in 2019 and has been in excellent form this season, collecting three titles and cementing her place at the top of the rankings.

Barty took the opening set but American Pera fought back to win the second and the top seed, who had strapping on her left thigh, then took a medical time-out.

The Australian did not look completely comfortable in the deciding set but pulled away at the end to win 6-4 3-6 6-2.