Formula One set to postpone Chinese Grand Prix

The coronavirus has already claimed more than 1,000 lives in China

Formula One chiefs are poised to announce the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit. Photograph: Getty Images

Formula One chiefs are poised to announce the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Formula One chiefs are poised to announce the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix due to the outbreak of coronavirus, according to widespread reports.

Confirmation is expected this week, and could come as early as Wednesday, after it was decided that the race, scheduled to take place on April 19th, can no longer go ahead as planned.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 1,000 lives in China. F1’s hierarchy have looked at plans to reschedule the race for later in the season.

But with a record-breaking 22 grands prix — including the round in Shanghai — already on the calendar, switching the race to another date will be difficult.

Speaking last week, F1 motorsport boss Ross Brawn said: “China is an enthusiastic, growing market, so we’d like to have a race there.

“We will just try to find a window of when the race could happen towards the end of the year.”

The inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix is due to take place on April 5th. Hanoi is located on the Chinese border and there is growing concern among the travelling F1 circus that the race might also have to be postponed.

But the sport’s chiefs are determined that the third round of the season will go ahead as scheduled.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.