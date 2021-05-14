Formula One cancels next month’s Turkish Grand Prix

The Istanbul race will be replaced by a second grand prix in Austria

The Turkish Grand Prix, which was only drafted onto the Formula One calendar as a replacement for the cancelled Canada GP two weeks ago, has itself been axed. File photograph: Getty Images

The Turkish Grand Prix, which was only drafted onto the Formula One calendar as a replacement for the cancelled Canada GP two weeks ago, has itself been axed. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Formula One has announced the cancellation of next month’s Turkish Grand Prix.

The race was set for June 13th but it has been pulled from the schedule after the country was placed on the UK government’s red list.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on May 29th has been moved from Turkey to Portugal.

The Istanbul race will be replaced by a second grand prix in Austria, with F1 officials still hopeful of completing a record-breaking 23-round season.

The French Grand Prix has been brought forward by a week to take place on June 20th ahead of a double-header at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on June 27th and July 4th. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone remains in its original slot of July 18th.

Bosses of the Northamptonshire circuit are working towards hosting a full house of 140,000 fans with government restrictions due to end on June 21st.

Turkey was only added to the calendar 16 days ago after the Canadian Grand Prix was scrapped following the country’s demand that the F1 circus quarantine for a fortnight.

But seven of the grid’s teams are based in the UK, and all travellers returning from red-list countries face 10 days of quarantine at a government-approved hotel.

Turkish GP officials have asked F1 to assess whether it is possible to stage the race later in the year. There remain serious doubts over a number of rounds in the second half of the calendar, with Mexico, Brazil and Australia among those vulnerable because of the complexities surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said: “We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey but the travel restrictions in place have meant we are not able to be there in June.

“Formula One has shown again that it is able to react quickly to developments and find solutions and we are delighted that we will have a double header in Austria meaning our season remains at 23 races.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.