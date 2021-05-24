Former FIA president Max Mosley dies aged 81

Englishman campaigned for press controls after allegations about his private life

Former FIA president Max Mosley has died, ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has announced. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Former FIA president Max Mosley has died, ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has announced. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

The former Formula One president Max Mosley has died at the age of 81. Mosley, who began his career in motor racing as an amateur driver, was an outspoken president of the FIA, the sport’s governing body. He became FIA president in 1993 after serving in previous administrative roles in motor sport, including within Formula One. He served three terms as president before standing down in 2009.

After 2008, when stories about his sex life appeared in the British press, along with unfounded allegations regarding Nazi connotations, he became a high-profile campaigner for strict press controls.

Bernie Ecclestone, former CEO of the Formula One group and Mosley’s former business partner, confirmed the news to BBC Sport. “It’s like losing family, like losing a brother, Max and I,” he said. “He did a lot of good things not just for motorsport, also the [car] industry. He was very good in making sure people built cars that were safe.”

Mosley was the youngest son of Oswald Mosley, former leader of the British Union of Fascists, and Diana Mitford.

More to follow...

