Former England cricket captain Bob Willis dies aged 70

Fast bowler turned pundit played a key role in memorable 1981 Ashes Test at Headingley

Tony Paley

Bob Willis (left) and David Gower, who were members of England’s greatest Test Team to mark England’s 1000th Test Match at Edgbaston on August 3rd, 2018. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bob Willis, the former England cricket captain, has died aged 70, his family announced on Tuesday.

The pace bowler made 90 Test match appearances for his country and took 325 wickets, placing him fourth in the all-time list of England bowlers. He famously played a key part in the memorable 1981 third Test defeat of Australia at Headingley that was won from a seemingly impossible position, taking a career-best eight for 43. He enjoyed a long career in broadcasting after his retirement in 1984, first for the BBC and then latterly on Sky.

Willis’s family, who revealed he had died “after a long illness”, said in a statement: “We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly.

“Bob is survived by his wife Lauren, daughter Katie, brother David and sister Ann. The Willis family has asked for privacy at this time to mourn the passing of a wonderful man and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Prostate Cancer UK.”

Tributes soon began to pour in for the hugely popular player. His former county Surrey stated on Twitter: “All at Surrey County Cricket Club are devastated to learn of the passing of former Surrey and England bowler Bob Willis. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

The ex-England opener Michael Carberry tweeted: “Very sad to hear the passing of Bob Willis. Had the pleasure of working with him on SkyCricket. Great man and knowledge of the game as well as a great bowler.ripbobwillis” – Guardian

