Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill kidnapped in Sydney

The 50-year-old was later released after being abducted and assaulted

A file photo of former Australian spinner Stuart MacGill. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was the victim of a targeted kidnapping in Sydney, police said.

The leg spinner, 50, was allegedly confronted by a 46-year-old man in the suburb of Cremorne on April 14th before two other men appeared and forced him into a car.

New South Wales police said MacGill, who played 44 Tests for Australia and took 208 wickets, was driven to a property in Bringelly, 30 miles away, where he was assaulted and threatened with a firearm.

He was later released and police will allege the 46-year-old man was known to MacGill, who played domestic cricket for Somerset, Devon and Nottinghamshire.

Four men, aged 27, 29, 42 and 46, were arrested in dawn raids on Wednesday.

Detective Acting Superintendent Anthony Holton said: “No ransom demands were made. Our belief is the motive was purely financial.

“He was seen as someone that they could get money from, although no money was paid prior to him being released.”

