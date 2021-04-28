Floyd Mayweather to fight YouTube star in exhibition bout

Significant social media profile of Logan Paul likely to make event lucrative for both

Floyd Mayweather will take on YouTube star Logan Paul in a rearranged exhibition bout on June 6th. File photograph: PA

Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight world champion regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all-time, will take on YouTube star Logan Paul in a rearranged exhibition bout on June 6th.

The pair were originally slated to face off in February but that was postponed and Mayweather, who ended his professional career in August 2017 with a record of 50-0, announced they will now clash this summer at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Mayweather, who stopped Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a December 2018 exhibition fight which netted the American a reported $9million, has billed the showdown against Paul as an “epic event”.

The 44-year-old wrote: “JUNE 6, 2021!!!! #MIAMI Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hard Rock Stadium. mayweatherpromotions fanmio and showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!!”

While Paul, 26, lost his only professional fight against fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019, the American has a significant social media profile and the bout against Mayweather is likely to be lucrative for both combatants.

Paul wrote on Twitter: “full transparency my mom is terrified.”

