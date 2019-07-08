Five Irish teams head for 2019 FEI European Youth Championships

Five Irish teams, sponsored by GAIN Equine Nutrition, have travelled to two venues in The Netherlands for the 2019 FEI European Youth Championships in show jumping and eventing.

The show jumping championships are being staged in Zuidwolde where James Kernan will manage the Under-14 (Children on Horses), Under-18 (Junior) and Under-21 (Young Rider) teams.

The Under-14 competition gets the championships underway on Tuesday with the team medals set to be decided on Thursday followed by individual medals on Saturday. The Irish Under-18 and Under-21 teams face their first round of jumping on Wednesday and will be hoping to be in contention for medals in Friday’s team final while individual medals will be awarded on Sunday.

The eventing championships are taking place in Maarsbergen where Dag Albert will manage the Under-18 team while Sue Shortt takes charge of the Under-21 squad. Both competitions get under way on Thursday with the first of two days of dressage. The cross-country phase takes place on Saturday before the team and individual medals are awarded following the final show jumping phase on Sunday.

GAIN EQUINE NUTRITION SHOW JUMPING TEAMS

Children on Horses - Kilkenny’s Eoin Brennan (Butuela), Clare’s Lily O’Dea (Seaspray), Kilkenny’s Martha Hughes-Bravo (HHS California), Fermanagh’s Matthew Conlon (Bally Kingdom Clover) and Down’s Maeve Clarke (Ukato Cruise).

Juniors - Mayo’s Ciaran Nallon (Cloe GP Z), Wexford’s Harry Allen (Dancing Queen Z), Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan (Essenar High Hopes or Moneybroom Dancer), Athlone’s Kate Derwin (AHG Whiterock High Dam) and Kilkenny’s Seamus Hughes Kennedy (Consun).

Young Riders - Sligo’s Cian Harrison (Tabby), Carlow’s Jason Foley (Uncas S), Kildare’s Mikey Pender (Casanova Van Overis Z or HHS Burnchurch), Waterford’s Nicholas Connors (Abordable Du Talus) and Kilkenny’s Susan Fitzpatrick (Fellow Castlefield).

GAIN EQUINE NUTRITION EVENTING TEAMS

Juniors - Westmeath’s Sam Carey (Blessington Kamikaze), Westmeath’s Chloe Fagan (Versace Biscuit), Dublin’s Lilly Keogh (Master Tredstep), Laois’s Jennifer Kuehnle (Polly Blue Eyes), Down’s Katy O’Hare (Miracle) and Cork’s Molly O’Neill (Clearistown Flavia).

Young Riders - Down’s Ella Boyle (Catriona), Tipperary’s Luke Coen (Stroke of Genius), Down’s Anna Kelly (Something Special VI), Kilkenny’s Christine O’Donnell (Blessington Prince Royal), Down’s Robyn McCluskey (Rum Jumbie) and Kildare’s Megan Telford-Kelly (Mr Chocolate).