Five hot sporting tickets for €30 or less in January and February

Champions Cup: Ulster v Bath

Date: 3.15pm, January 18th.

Venue: Ravenhill.

Tickets: Adult tickets start at £20; children and concessions start at £14 on Ticketmaster.

With Ulster currently top of their pool in the Champions Cup, this final clash with Bath could turn out to be nothing more than a procession depending on their result away to Clermont Auvergne this weekend. On the flip side, they could also go into the game needing a win to top the pool, which could make for an all-out attacking game of rugby against an already-eliminated Bath side.

Champions Cup: Munster v Ospreys

Date: 1pm, January 19th.

Venue: Thomond Park.

Tickets: Adult tickets start at €20; children and concessions start at €10 on Ticketmaster.

Munster’s European fate hangs by a thread, and they could well go into their final pool game knowing that they are as good as out of the competition, depending on the result of their meeting with Racing 92 in Paris this weekend. However, were they to get something out of that fixture, then the final match at home to Ospreys could prove to be a thriller as they chase a bonus point win.

Allianz League

Date: January 25th and 26th.

The national football and hurling leagues get under way on the weekend of January 25th with matches around the country. All-Ireland champions Dublin get under way against Kerry in Croke Park at 7.15pm on the Saturday night, while All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary take on Limerick at Semple Stadium with the time still to be confirmed. Last year, tickets for Division 1 and 2 and 1A and 1B were priced at €20.

Dublin Racing Festival

Date: February 1st and 2nd.

Venue: Leopardstown Racecourse.

Tickets: Adult single day costs €30; student and concession cost €20 if bought in advance online at leopardstown.com/dublin-racing-festival/.

With eight Grade One races spread out over the two days, including the Irish Gold Cup and the Irish Champion Hurdle, this is a huge weekend of racing in the Irish calendar. Horses such as Arkle, Hurricane Fly, Florida Pearl, Moscow Flyer, Douvan, Sizing Europe and Jodami have all won these titles before and, after a long January, this could be the perfect way for fans to kickstart February.

League of Ireland

Date: February 14th.

February 14th is, of course, Valentine’s Day, so what better way to celebrate than by getting the new League of Ireland Premier Division season under way. Bohemians’ clash with Shamrock Rovers is probably the pick of the bunch on the opening night, while Shelbourne’s return to the top flight begins with a trip to Cork. Tickets across the league cost less than €20 for an adult – the perfect Friday night start to the weekend.