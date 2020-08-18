Fabio Jakobsen feared he would not survive Tour of Poland crash

Dutch cyclist put in medically induced coma following horrific collision during stage one

Fabio Jakobsen of Deceuninck-QuickStep during stage one of the Tour of Poland on August 5th. The cyclist collided with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen as they sprinted to the finish line. Photograph: Andrzej Grygiel/EPA

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen spoke on Tuesday of how he had feared for his life after a Tour of Poland crash two weeks ago, and said he still faced “multiple facial surgeries” to treat his injuries.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep team member was put in a medically induced coma after a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen as they sprinted to the finish on the first stage of the race.

The 23-year-old, who was pitched into the barriers and collided with a race official, was operated on for five hours after the accident and transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands last week.

“The trauma doctors and nurses at the finish line in Katowice saved my life, for which I am extremely grateful to them,” he said in a statement on the team website (deceuninck-quickstep.com).

He said it had been a “difficult, dark period” in intensive care and one “where I was afraid of not surviving”.

Jakobsen said he was now home and would have to rest in the coming months due to a severe concussion.

“Step by step I can start to live more independently . . . in the coming weeks and months, I will undergo multiple surgeries and treatments to fix facial injuries,” the rider added.

