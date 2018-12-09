European Cross Country: Sarah Healy slips as Ireland miss podium

The not knowing will hurt her more than anything else - a crushing fall halfway through the European Cross Country effectively ending the gold medal hopes for Sarah Healy in the junior women’s race, the Irish team medal hopes falling with her.

Unbeaten all year in the under-18 ranks, Healy was conceding two years to much of her opposition in the under-20 race, but was still ideally positioned at the halfway mark of the 4.3km race, running with the leading bunch and poised, it seemed, to make her move. Instead she spent the rest of the race chasing in vain.

Steady rain had fallen on the Beekse Bergen Safari Park course in Tilburg, the Netherlands in the previous two days, and the skies opened midrace too - making it openly treacherous in parts, especially around the tight bends: still Healy’s fall was sudden and severe, even while running relaxed into a sharp right turn, which also took out the British runner Amelia Quirke. At that point the Irish team were in pole position.

Back on her legs as quickly as possible, only now with a gap of 30 metres to close, Healy immediately chased hard and got herself back up to seventh. As the leaders pressed on however, that chasing exertion clearly cost her, and she ended up in ninth place, her Irish team mate Emma O’Brien getting up ahead of her to finish eight. Quirke got up and managed to finish fifth.

Still, two in the top-10, plus Stephanie Cotter in 25th, fell just short of making the team medal podium, the Irish women finishing sixth with 42 points, just three points off Turkey who won bronze with 39 (Switzerland fourth on 40, Italy fifth on 41).

Nadia Battocletti did win individual gold for Italy, ahead of Delia Sclabas from Switzerland and Inci Kalkan from Turkey, while Dutch favourite Jasmijn Lau had to settle for fourth for a second successive year, the 19 year-old having led the field into the finish.

Healy took her fall in relatively good spirits, knowing she has two more years in the Under-20 race, including when the European Cross Country comes to Dublin in 2020.

“I’m not really sure what happened,” she said, “but that’s just the nature of cross country running. This is my first one (European Cross Country), and even though it didn’t really work out, exactly as I would have wanted it to go, I’m still happy that I competed well, the team finished sixth, and we had fun.”

Sarah Healy fell during the Women’s Under-20 race at the European Cross Country Championships. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Still, Healy had finished well clear of Kalkan when winning the 3,000m as part of her 1,500m double at the European Under-18 Championships on the track in July, and would certainly have fancied putting her finishing speed to the test over the last 800m. By then the chasing effort meant she had nothing left to give.

Behind the scoring trio of O’Brien, Healy and Cotter came Jodie McCann in 35th, Sophie O’Sullivan 59th, and Laura Nicholson 60th.

Also finishing just outside the team medals in fifth place were the Irish under-20 men, with Daragh McElhinney best placed in 16th, two ahead of Sean O’Leary, the team total of 55 points behind France (41 in fourth), and Germany (38 in third).

No disputing the outright under-20 individual or team winners, as rising superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway, who in August won a European senior double over 1,500m/5,000m, won a third successive title in that grade, still only three months over the age of 18, also leading Norway to a first ever team title.

Not long after Healy’s fall, Ryan Forsyth fell just one second short of winning a bronze medal in the men’s Under-23 race, coming home an excellent fourth in a high quality field won by defending champion Jimmy Gressier from France.

For Forsyth, the Down runner from the Newcastle and District AC, it was a case of so near and yet so far - battling hard for the bronze medal over the closing stages, only to lose out on the sprint in to another French athlete, Hugo Hay, who finished just one second ahead. The Irish Under-23 team ended up sixth.

More on the senior races to follow.