Eugene Magee caps perfect day with winning hat-trick against France

Ireland 3 France 2

A perfectly timed hat-trick from Ireland’s Eugene Magee saw Ireland beat France in the second of their two-match series in Lisnagarvey Hockey Club. Magee put Ireland on the scoreboard with an early goal while earning his 280th cap, making him the most capped Irish hockey player.

His tally surpasses Shirley McCay’s previous record. The two players now look set to contest for the top position over the coming fortnight as they play in their respective FIH Series finals in Le Touquet, France and Banbridge.

The women’s team begin their series on Saturday with the men travelling to France to start their tournament on June 15th. Magee scored his second goal later in the first half and secured his third on 53 minutes.