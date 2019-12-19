Equestrian: Mikey Pender makes history at the Puissance

The 20-year-old from Co Kildare became the youngest ever to land the prestigious title

Margie McLoone

Ireland’s Michael Pender riding Hearton du Bois Halleux competes in the Cayenne Puissance during day three of The London International Horse Show at London Olympia. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Ireland’s Michael Pender riding Hearton du Bois Halleux competes in the Cayenne Puissance during day three of The London International Horse Show at London Olympia. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

 

Ireland’s Mikey Pender, who made show jumping history when becoming the youngest rider to win the famed Hickstead Derby in June, did so for a second time on Wednesday night in London when partnering the same horse, Hearton du Bois Halleux, to land the Puissance competition at Olympia.

The 20-year-old from Co Kildare, who was competing at the venue for the first time, cleared the wall at 7’ 2” on Paul van den Bosch’s dynamic 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood, sharing the spoils with Britain’s William Whitaker riding RMF Charly. This is the first time that the same horse and rider competition has won both the Hickstead Derby and the Olympia Puissance in the same season.

Earlier in the day, Co Offaly’s Darragh Kenny landed the 1.55m jump-off class on his own and Ann Thompson’s Important de Muze while Charlotte McCracken, a member of the Iveagh Branch in Northern Ireland, joined forces with Germany’s Michael Jung to place second in the Pony Club mini/major competition.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.