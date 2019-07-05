Equestrian: Dermot Lennon makes it three wins in three weeks

Co Down’s Dermott Lennon recorded his third win in as many weeks with the Irish Sport Horse mare MJM Pursuit when landing Thursday’s 1.50m speed class at the five-star show in Spruce Meadows, Canada.

In heavy rain, 13 of the 53 starters jumped clear, Lennon stopping the clock in a time of 61.40 seconds to top the leaderboard on the Aldato 10-year-old which is owned by MJM (IOM) Holdings Ltd. Richie Moloney, the only other Irish rider to record a clear round, finished seventh on Ypaja Yando (64.91).

“I’m delighted with MJM (Pursuit), she went super today. She was a bit unlucky yesterday and pulled a shoe and had a couple down. Today with the weather you just had to give them (the horses) time get back and jump the rails, but other than that the footing was fine,” Lennon said.

Earlier in the day, Cormac Hanley partnered VDL Cartello to place sixth (44.92) in the 1.55m jump-off class won by Mexico’s Patricio Pasquel riding Babel (43.77).