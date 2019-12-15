Equestrian: Denis Lynch victorious in La Coruna

Irish rider scores the only double clear in Saturday night’s Longines Grand Prix

Margie McLoone

Denis Lynch was victorious in Spain. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

Denis Lynch was victorious in Spain. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

 

Ireland’s Denis Lynch, who has a string of mainly young horses and hasn’t scored at five-star level since winning on Chablis in Hong Kong early this year, landed Saturday night’s Longines Grand Prix in La Coruna, Spain with the only double clear.

Eleven of the 37 starters failed to complete the first round of this 1.60m competition with Tipperary native Lynch being one of just four riders to progress to the jump-off where, second to go, he again went clear on Onyx Consulting Ltd’s Rubens LS la Silla (40.33 seconds). The Netherlands’ Marc Houtzager, who was last to jump, was faster (39.79) but had a fence down with Sterrehof’s Dante to finish second.

Lynch, who pocketed a first prize of €75,900, only started competing Rubens LS la Silla towards the end of August, the 13-year-old stallion having been previously campaigned in the United States and Canada by Co Down’s Conor Swail.

“I was lucky because my horse is not the fastest, but it has a lot of experience,” commented Lynch. “He was calm, he turned very well and I am very happy.”

Earlier in the day, at Geneva in Switzerland, there were top four placings for the two Irish riders competing in the 1.45m Grand Prix for riders under 25.

Fastest of the quartet who jumped a double clear was the USA’s Coco Fath who stopped the clock on 34.89 with Exotik Sitte. Co Westmeath’s Kate Derwin (18), the reigning junior European champion, partnered her uncle Jim Derwin’s Deep Pockets, a 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding by OBOS Quality 004, to finish second (35.05). Third place went to Switzerland’s Ken Balsiger riding Heros du Roumaillard (35.32) while Co Wexford-born Harry Allen (18) finished fourth with Ballywalter Farms’ Dancing Queen Z (36.56).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.